„Curiosity Rover“ tęsia savo tyrinėjimus Marse

The Curiosity rover, deployed by NASA on Mars, is embarking on another weekend of exploration. The rover will engage in a variety of scientific activities, taking advantage of the opportunity for close-up study of the Martian landscape.

The weekend plan includes contact science on the first sol, a drive on the second sol, and remote science on the third sol. This pattern of activities has been repeated on numerous weekends throughout Curiosity’s journey, but the ever-changing terrain ensures that there is always something new to discover.

The first sol will involve analyzing two targets located in close proximity to the rover. The first target, named ‘Hydra,’ will be brushed with the Dust Removal Tool (DRT) before being examined by the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI). The second target, called ‘Dodoni,’ is a raised resistant feature that will also be studied by APXS and MAHLI.

Additionally, the Chemistry and Camera (ChemCam) and Mast Camera (Mastcam) instruments will continue to document the upper Gediz Vallis Ridge, as well as study another nearby bedrock named ‘Thassos’ using Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS). Mastcam will also observe the Orinoco butte and a layered block called ‘Rouskio’.

The second sol will focus on pre-drive science activities, including LIBS analysis of a dark vein on the same block as Thassos, mosaics capturing views of the eastern crater rim, and observations of the nearby workspace and another resistant target called ‘Milos’. Environmental sensors will also monitor dust devil activity and measure atmospheric opacity.

The third sol will involve remote science observations, such as a dust devil survey and a midday suprahorizon cloud movie. ChemCam will use its Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science (AEGIS) software to select a target for imaging. Curiosity will also conduct an early morning atmospheric characterization.

As Curiosity continues its bumpy travels across the Martian landscape, scientists eagerly anticipate the valuable data and images that it will continue to provide for the ongoing exploration of our neighboring planet.

Šaltiniai:

– NASA/JPL-Caltech – Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech – This source article provided the information about Curiosity’s weekend plan on Mars.

– Sąvokų apibrėžimai:

– Sol: a Martian day, which is the equivalent of 24 hours and 39 minutes on Earth.

– Contact science: scientific activities that involve direct physical contact with the Martian surface, such as brushing or drilling.

– APXS: Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer, an instrument on Curiosity used to determine the elemental composition of rocks and soil.

– MAHLI: Mars Hand Lens Imager, a camera on Curiosity that can capture high-resolution images of Martian rocks and soil.

– ChemCam: Chemistry and Camera instrument, which uses laser-induced plasma spectroscopy to analyze the composition of rocks and soil from a distance.

– Mastcam: Mast Camera, a camera system on Curiosity that provides panoramic and stereoscopic images of the Martian surface.

– LIBS: Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy, a technique used by ChemCam to analyze the composition of rocks and soil.

– ENV: Environmental sensors on Curiosity that measure atmospheric conditions and other environmental factors.

– AEGIS: Autonomous Exploration for Gathering Increased Science, software used by ChemCam to autonomously select imaging targets.