Keck Cosmic Web Imager atskleidžia didžiulę kosminio žiniatinklio struktūrą

Astronomers have been aware of the existence of the Cosmic Web, a vast structure connecting galaxies, for some time. However, the most complete view of it has now been provided by the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), a spectrograph located at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. KCWI was specifically designed to detect Lyman-alpha emissions, which are spectral absorption lines from hydrogen. By observing the electron transitions in neutral hydrogen, astronomers can effectively observe the extensive network of hydrogen filaments that connect galaxies.

The Cosmic Web, resembling a colossal and convoluted web, consists of interconnected galaxies via filaments of gas. Known as the intergalactic medium, these filaments act as a system of veins and arteries, transporting gas from one region to another. The scale and complexity of the Cosmic Web are difficult to comprehend, but through powerful instruments like KCWI, astronomers are gaining a better understanding of its structure.

The KCWI is an improvement over its predecessor, the CWI, which was used in a 2015 study that revealed evidence of the transport network of hydrogen gas. Unlike the CWI, the KCWI can observe the cold and dark gas present in the Cosmic Web. By subtracting background light from different patches of the sky, KCWI allows astronomers to filter out the structures of the Cosmic Web.

The implications of the KCWI’s observations extend to our understanding of galaxy formation, evolution, and dark matter. The movement of hydrogen through the Universe provides insights into how galaxies form and evolve. Additionally, the study of dark matter, which makes up the majority of the Universe’s matter, is closely linked to our understanding of the Cosmic Web.

In conclusion, the Keck Cosmic Web Imager is advancing our knowledge of the Cosmic Web by providing a more comprehensive view of its structure. The ability to observe Lyman-alpha emissions and filter out the structures of the Cosmic Web allows astronomers to study the movement of hydrogen and its role in galaxy formation and dark matter. Through the advancements in technology and the understanding of the vast network that connects galaxies, scientists are uncovering the mysteries of the Universe.

Šaltiniai:

– “Extensive Diffuse Lyman-alpha Emission Correlated with Cosmic Structure” – Martin et al., Nature Astronomy

– Caltech Optical Observatories