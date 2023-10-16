Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Pierolapithecus Cranium atskleidžia įžvalgas apie išnykusių beždžionių išvaizdą ir evoliucinę vietą

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 16, 2023
Pierolapithecus Cranium atskleidžia įžvalgas apie išnykusių beždžionių išvaizdą ir evoliucinę vietą

A team of paleoanthropologists has reconstructed the face of Pierolapithecus catalaunicus, an extinct ape, using its only known cranium. This reconstruction sheds light on the ape’s appearance and placement in the hominid family tree. The fossil cranium, dating back 12 million years, was found alongside other extinct apes, Dryopithecus and Anoiapithecus, in a landfill near Barcelona, Spain.

To better understand the characteristics of Pierolapithecus and compare it to other hominids, the team conducted CT scans of the fossil cranium and virtually reconstructed it. This research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, highlights the importance of skull and dental features in determining evolutionary relationships among species.

The ability of Pierolapithecus to assume an upright posture suggests its capacity to navigate through canopies and hang on branches, a trait shared by many hominids. However, the fragmented and distorted nature of the fossil record has made it challenging to accurately place Pierolapithecus on the hominid family tree.

By comparing the virtually reconstructed cranium of Pierolapithecus to other known hominids, the team identified similarities in shape and size with both extinct and extant great apes. Evolutionary modeling based on these characteristics allowed the researchers to determine some facial aspects of the last common ancestor of hominids, which shares many features with Pierolapithecus.

The newly reconstructed cranium provides valuable insights into the enigmatic ancestor that lies at the roots of the hominid family tree. As more fossils are discovered and advanced imaging techniques are employed, our understanding of our evolutionary origins continues to grow.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (no URLs provided)

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Ceres: Atskleidžiant savo organinių cheminių medžiagų paslaptį

Spalis 18, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Astronomijos ateitis: dirbtinis intelektas ir šviesus trumpalaikis tyrimo robotas

Spalis 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

Tyrimas rodo padidėjusį ledo tirpsmo paviršių Grenlandijoje ir sumažėjusį Antarktidoje

Spalis 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Ceres: Atskleidžiant savo organinių cheminių medžiagų paslaptį

Spalis 18, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Astronomijos ateitis: dirbtinis intelektas ir šviesus trumpalaikis tyrimo robotas

Spalis 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Tyrimas rodo padidėjusį ledo tirpsmo paviršių Grenlandijoje ir sumažėjusį Antarktidoje

Spalis 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kas nutiks mūsų saulei, kai ji mirs?

Spalis 18, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai