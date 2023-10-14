CBC užtikrina prieinamumą visiems kanadiečiams

CBC, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, is dedicated to providing accessible products and services for all Canadians, including those with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges. This commitment is evident through initiatives such as Closed Captioning and Described Video, which are available for many CBC shows offered on CBC Gem.

Closed Captioning is a feature that displays the audio content of a television program as text on the screen. It is particularly beneficial for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, as it allows them to read the dialogue and understand the program. This feature ensures that all viewers can fully enjoy CBC shows and remain engaged with the content.

Described Video, on the other hand, is a service that provides auditory descriptions of the visual elements in a television program. These descriptions are inserted between dialogue to assist individuals with visual impairments. This narration allows those who are blind or visually impaired to still fully comprehend the scenes and follow the storylines of CBC shows.

CBC prioritizes accessibility and actively seeks feedback from users to improve and expand its accessibility initiatives. They value the input of their audience, especially those who may encounter challenges when accessing their content. By gathering feedback, CBC can identify areas for improvement and work towards providing an even more inclusive and accessible viewing experience.

In conclusion, CBC remains committed to making its programs accessible to all Canadians. Through features like Closed Captioning and Described Video, individuals with visual, hearing, motor, and cognitive challenges can enjoy CBC shows on CBC Gem. Feedback from users plays a crucial role in CBC’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and ensure that everyone can fully engage with their content.

