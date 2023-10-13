Dešimtys milijonų Amerikoje pamatys retą „Ugnies žiedą“ Saulės užtemimą

Tens of millions of people in the Americas will have the opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event this coming Saturday – a “ring of fire” eclipse of the sun. Also known as an annular solar eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the moon aligns precisely between the Earth and the sun, obscuring all but the sun’s outer rim. This creates a dazzling bright border around the moon. The celestial spectacle will be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Brazil, lasting up to five minutes. The rest of the Western Hemisphere will experience a partial eclipse.

This event serves as a prelude to a total solar eclipse that will occur in six months. On April 8, 2024, the moon will be at the perfect distance from Earth to completely cover the sun, creating a total eclipse across Mexico, the eastern half of the United States, and Canada.

The path of the ring of fire eclipse will span about 130 miles wide, starting in the North Pacific and entering the U.S. over Oregon. It will then move downward across Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas, before exiting into the Gulf of Mexico. After that, it will cross several countries in Central and South America before ending in Brazil. The entire eclipse, from start to finish, will last between 2.5 to 3 hours at any given location, with the ring of fire phase lasting between three to five minutes.

Millions of people in the United States alone live along the path of annularity, and many more will be able to witness a partial eclipse. The closer one is to the path, the more significant the coverage of the sun by the moon will appear.

To safely view the eclipse, it is crucial to wear certified solar eclipse glasses or use alternative methods such as a pinhole projector. Cameras, binoculars, or telescopes must have special solar filters to avoid eye damage.

While Saturday’s eclipse will coincide with various festivals and events, it is expected that the population of Kerrville, Texas, will significantly increase due to its location near the center of the eclipse path. The excitement surrounding this event is also driven by the anticipation of the total solar eclipse that will occur in April 2024.

These rare events offer valuable opportunities for scientific study. NASA and other organizations will conduct numerous observations during both eclipses, using rockets and balloons to collect data. The goal is to better understand the effects of eclipses on the atmosphere and ionosphere, potentially impacting communication systems.

