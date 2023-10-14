Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Ugnies žiedo Saulės užtemimo reginys

ByMampho Brescia

Spalis 14, 2023
Ugnies žiedo Saulės užtemimo reginys

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

Šaltiniai:
– Šaltinis straipsnis

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Žmogaus proto sudėtingumo supratimas: smegenų ląstelių atvaizdavimas tikslinėms terapijoms

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Heliosfera: milžiniškas burbulas, supantis mūsų saulės sistemą

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Spalis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Žmogaus proto sudėtingumo supratimas: smegenų ląstelių atvaizdavimas tikslinėms terapijoms

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Heliosfera: milžiniškas burbulas, supantis mūsų saulės sistemą

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Slapukų supratimas: ką reikia žinoti

Spalis 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA atrado asteroidą, artėjantį prie Žemės

Spalis 16, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai