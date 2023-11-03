NASA susidurs su iššūkiais, nes ryžtasi toliau tyrinėti kosmosą

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has recently published its annual report for 2023, shedding light on the obstacles that await the U.S. space agency on its ambitious journey into the depths of space. While acknowledging the significant achievements NASA has made since its establishment in 1958, the report emphasizes the persistent issues of escalating costs and lengthy schedule delays that continue to plague the agency across various programs, from space flight to major scientific endeavors.

The report highlights the planned return of humans to the moon through the Artemis Program as a major concern. The costs associated with operating the Artemis Space Launch System and Orion crew capsule pose a formidable challenge to the program’s sustainability and NASA’s future crewed exploration goals. With an estimated cost of $4.2 billion per launch from Artemis 1 to Artemis 4, excluding the $42 billion spent on preparing these systems, NASA faces a significant financial burden.

Despite these challenges, progress has been made in the Artemis program. Successful data collection from the SLS rocket launch and the flight of the Orion capsule during the Artemis 1 mission in November 2022 reflect NASA’s efforts in advancing space exploration. Furthermore, the agency is actively working on reducing lunar flight costs post-Artemis 4, developing vital systems like spacesuits, and improving mission management.

Another pressing challenge highlighted in the report is the impending retirement of the International Space Station (ISS) by the early 2030s. For over two decades, the ISS has served as a platform for groundbreaking scientific research in microgravity, significantly enhancing our understanding of human health in space. To maintain human presence in low Earth orbit after the ISS, NASA plans to collaborate with commercial space stations. However, the report cautions against the potential gap between the ISS’s retirement and the availability of commercial platforms.

Transportation to low Earth orbit is crucial in maintaining a continuous human presence. NASA’s collaboration with SpaceX and Axiom Space, along with agreements with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, are essential for reliable and cost-effective transport options. The OIG recommends the development of a space tug deorbit vehicle to assist in safely deorbiting the ISS and reducing the risk of contributing to space debris.

NASA also faces challenges related to outdated infrastructure and facilities. The report reveals that almost 83% of NASA’s facilities exceed their original design life, with a majority located along coastlines susceptible to rising sea levels and extreme weather events. Additionally, NASA possesses more infrastructure than necessary for planned missions, leading to inefficiencies.

As NASA embarks on the Artemis Program and endeavors to explore deeper into space, addressing these challenges will be crucial for maintaining its position as a global leader in space science and exploration.

