Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Vidinių charakteristikų ir išankstinio įspėjimo intervalų nustatymas dėl terminio baterijų išsiliejimo

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
Vidinių charakteristikų ir išankstinio įspėjimo intervalų nustatymas dėl terminio baterijų išsiliejimo

A team of researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and Jinan University has made significant progress in the early detection of thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries. This development, published in Nature Communications, addresses the recurring safety concerns associated with these energy storage devices.

Thermal runaway, often responsible for battery fires and explosions, occurs due to a chain reaction of exothermic reactions within the battery. It is crucial to predict and mitigate these safety risks in a timely manner. To tackle this problem, the researchers designed a compact and multifunctional optical fiber sensor that can be implanted inside the battery.

This optical fiber sensor has the ability to withstand high temperatures of up to 1000℃ and high pressure. By using this innovative sensor, the research team successfully identified the turning point and mechanism of the chain reaction involved in thermal runaway for the first time. The sensor allows for real-time measurement of internal temperature and pressure during the thermal runaway process, providing an essential tool for assessing battery safety and issuing early warnings.

The incorporation of fiber optic sensing technology into batteries holds significant potential for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles and the safety inspection of energy storage power plants. This advancement could help enhance the development and utilization of lithium-ion batteries, ensuring greater safety and reliability in their operation.

This breakthrough research marks an important step forward in the field of battery safety. By accurately analyzing the entire process of thermal runaway and providing early warnings, this novel optical fiber sensor contributes to the future development and efficient utilization of lithium-ion batteries.

Šaltiniai:
– Nature Communications: “Operando monitoring of thermal runaway in commercial lithium-ion cells via advanced lab-on-fiber technologies”
– Kinijos mokslo ir technologijų universitetas

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kitas artimas skambutis: asteroidas 2023 SW6 artėja prie Žemės

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai