Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Tyrėjai atskleidžia, kad echidnos gali vokalizuoti veisimosi sezono metu

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 2, 2023
Tyrėjai atskleidžia, kad echidnos gali vokalizuoti veisimosi sezono metu

Researchers have recently uncovered evidence that echidnas, the spiky critters native to Australia, are capable of vocalizing. Previous debates among scientists have questioned whether echidnas, which eat termites and lay eggs, possess the ability to make sounds. However, a team from Curtin University in Australia, along with colleagues from the UK, captured recordings of wild short-beaked echidnas in Dryandra National Park, Western Australia. The recordings revealed that echidnas cooed, grunted, wheezed, and exhaled during the breeding season, either when solo or in the presence of another echidna.

According to Christine Cooper, a vertebrate ecophysiologist from Curtin University, careful analysis of the recorded sounds confirmed that echidnas are indeed capable of vocalizing, aligning them with other mammals that use acoustic communication. Acoustic communication, which involves the use of sounds to attract mates, defend or attack, exchange information, or communicate with other animals, is common among many terrestrial vertebrates. It is known to have evolved independently in various animal groups, including mammals, birds, geckos, crocodilians, and frogs.

The discovery of echidnas vocalizing during breeding season provides valuable insights into the evolution of animal sounds. It suggests that the common ancestor of monotremes, such as echidnas and platypus, also had the ability to vocalize. Monotremes are egg-laying mammals that diverged from other mammals millions of years ago. The findings further support the idea that acoustic communication using sound likely developed 100 to 200 million years ago.

While the exact purpose and meaning of echidnas’ vocalizations remain unknown, researchers believe that they are primarily associated with reproductive activities. The study sheds light on the behavior of these unique Aussie creatures and highlights that there is still much to learn about echidnas and their complex vocalizations.

Source: Journal of Zoology

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Šiaurės dangaus karalius: Cepheus žvaigždyno tyrinėjimas

Spalis 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Tyrėjai naudoja „elektrinį liežuvį“ ir AI modelį, kad nuspėtų narkotikų kartumą

Spalis 2, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Hablo kosminis teleskopas užfiksuoja įspūdingą didelės masės žvaigždžių formavimosi vaizdą

Spalis 2, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Šiaurės dangaus karalius: Cepheus žvaigždyno tyrinėjimas

Spalis 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Tyrėjai naudoja „elektrinį liežuvį“ ir AI modelį, kad nuspėtų narkotikų kartumą

Spalis 2, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Hablo kosminis teleskopas užfiksuoja įspūdingą didelės masės žvaigždžių formavimosi vaizdą

Spalis 2, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mangalyaan-2: Indija planuoja antrąją misiją į Marsą

Spalis 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai