Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Mokslininkai atranda energiją taupantį karbamido gamybos metodą

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 9, 2023
Mokslininkai atranda energiją taupantį karbamido gamybos metodą

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology have found a way to produce urea at room temperature, eliminating the need for the energy-intensive process typically used in synthetic fertilizer production. Urea is a crucial nitrogen fertilizer that supports approximately 27% of the world’s population’s crops. It is also a key raw material for industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and plastics.

Traditionally, synthetic urea is produced by reacting ammonia and carbon dioxide at high temperatures and pressures. However, the new solution proposed by the research team involves a chemical reaction between nitrogen and carbon monoxide utilizing a graphene-based catalyst at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. This approach substantially reduces energy inputs compared to traditional methods, making it a promising advancement in urea production.

While the research is currently in the theoretical stage, the team has identified a promising catalyst for sustainable and energy-efficient urea synthesis. They are now collaborating with other research groups to further develop and move towards the practical application of this technology.

The findings of the study, titled “CN Coupling Enabled by NN Bond Breaking for Electrochemical Urea Production,” were published in Advanced Functional Materials.

This innovative method for urea production has the potential to greatly benefit agricultural and manufacturing industries by providing a more sustainable and cost-effective solution. By reducing energy consumption, this development aligns with global efforts to decrease carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability.

Šaltiniai:
– Kvinslando technologijos universitetas
– Pažangios funkcinės medžiagos

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA atrado netoli žemės esantį asteroidą 2023 TF4

Spalis 11, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai