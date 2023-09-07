Miesto gyvenimas

MIT mokslininkai naudoja triukšmo slopinimo koncepciją, kad padidintų kvantinių sistemų darną

Rugsėjis 7, 2023
Researchers from MIT have made significant progress in extending the coherence times of quantum bits (qubits), a crucial step in the development of quantum devices such as quantum sensors and gyroscopes. The team, led by Ju Li and Paola Cappellaro, utilized a concept inspired by noise-cancelling headphones to enhance the coherence of nuclear-spin qubits. By characterizing the noise caused by heat, the researchers were able to implement an “unbalanced echo” technique that increased coherence times from 150 microseconds to as long as 3 milliseconds.

The approach used by the team involved understanding and canceling out specific sources of noise, similar to how noise-cancelling headphones eliminate unwanted sounds. This method has the potential to greatly improve the coherence times of quantum systems. Guoqing Wang, the first author of the study, believes that even longer coherence times could be achieved by further exploring and mitigating other sources of noise.

The findings of the study are expected to have a significant impact on the development of quantum devices. Dmitry Budker, leader of the Matter-Antimatter Section of the Helmholtz Institute Mainz, commends the team’s innovative approach and believes that it can be easily implemented in practical applications. Gregory Fuchs, a professor at Cornell University, also highlights the usefulness of the research in enabling long-lived nuclear spin ensembles for various applications.

The experiments conducted by the researchers focused on a large ensemble of nitrogen vacancy centers (NV centers) in diamond, which are ideal candidates for quantum sensors and other quantum technologies. The challenge lay in finding a way to synchronize the clocks of the billions of NV centers in order to achieve enhanced coherence. The goal is to utilize multiple clocks while preserving phase coherence to retain quantum information for longer periods.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for the field of quantum computing and paves the way for the development of more efficient and reliable quantum devices.

Šaltiniai:
– MIT Quantum Engineering Group
– MIT naujienos

