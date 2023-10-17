Pseudogravitacijos efektų kūrimas fotoniniuose kristaluose: manipuliavimas šviesos elgesiu

A group of researchers has made significant strides in the field of light manipulation by exploring the use of lattice distortion in photonic crystals to produce pseudogravity effects. Photonic crystals, with their unique ability to control and manipulate the behavior of light, have been at the forefront of scientific exploration. These crystals are constructed by arranging different materials in a repetitive pattern, allowing for the interaction and slowdown of light.

By intentionally introducing lattice distortion, the researchers were able to break the regular spacing of elements in the photonic crystals. This distortion caused a curved trajectory in the medium, resembling the bending of light under the influence of a gravitational field. In other words, the researchers were able to create pseudogravity within the photonic crystals, altering the path of light as if it were affected by gravity.

The team of scientists used terahertz waves and a silicon-distorted photonic crystal to conduct their experiments. Through these experiments, they convincingly proved the deflection of these waves by the distorted photonic crystal. The results were consistent with the theoretical predictions based on Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.

The potential applications of this research are vast. In the field of communication, the ability to steer light beams within the terahertz range could prove invaluable for the development of 6G technology. Furthermore, these findings open up new possibilities for the field of graviton physics, suggesting that photonic crystals could harness gravitational effects in unique ways.

This study, conducted by researchers from Tohoku University and Osaka University, contributes to our understanding of light manipulation and paves the way for further exploration in this fascinating field.

