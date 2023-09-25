Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Brianas May, karalienės gitaristas ir astrofizikas, padeda NASA rinkti asteroido pavyzdį

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 25, 2023
Brianas May, karalienės gitaristas ir astrofizikas, padeda NASA rinkti asteroido pavyzdį

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

Šaltiniai:
– CNN

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Proveržis tiriant išnykusias rūšis: šimtmečių senumo RNR, gauta iš Tasmanijos tigro pavyzdžio

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

Asteroidas 2023 SF6: artimas susidūrimas su žeme

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

Novatoriškas Kolorado universiteto centras Boulder siekia pagerinti kosminių orų prognozes

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Proveržis tiriant išnykusias rūšis: šimtmečių senumo RNR, gauta iš Tasmanijos tigro pavyzdžio

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Asteroidas 2023 SF6: artimas susidūrimas su žeme

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Novatoriškas Kolorado universiteto centras Boulder siekia pagerinti kosminių orų prognozes

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Neurologai nesutaria dėl integruotos informacijos teorijos

Rugsėjis 27, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai