Naujos įžvalgos, kaip pagerinti nuotekų valymą naudojant organinius supramolekulinius fotokatalizatorius

Refractory organic pollutants present in industrial and domestic wastewater streams pose a significant threat to the environment and human health. Achieving complete removal of these contaminants is crucial for enhancing water quality and promoting sustainable progress. Advanced oxidation processes (AOPs), particularly heterogeneous AOPs, have emerged as promising solutions for decentralized wastewater treatment systems. However, traditional AOPs often require excessive energy input, making more cost-effective alternatives necessary.

Heterogeneous photocatalysis, utilizing organic semiconductors such as g-C3N4, has gained attention as a sustainable AOP strategy due to its ease of separation and sunlight utilization. While widely used inorganic photocatalysts exhibit robust stability, their limited sunlight absorption range and low adsorption capacity for organic pollutants hamper overall efficiency. In contrast, organic semiconductors offer extended-spectrum utilization and excellent adsorption capabilities. However, the generation of high binding-energy Frenkel excitons hinders efficient separation of photogenerated electrons and holes.

To overcome these challenges, a research team led by Prof. Yongfa Zhu from Tsinghua University has made significant progress in organic photocatalysis for pollutant degradation. They have developed supramolecular and polymeric organic photocatalytic systems that enhance light utilization efficiency by expanding the absorption scope to the near-infrared region. Additionally, they have uncovered the role of dipoles and crystalline order in modulating the built-in electric field, enabling efficient charge migration and significantly enhancing pollutant degradation rates.

Furthermore, the team has introduced a novel approach for high-flux mineralization of organic pollutants, combining in situ H2O2 generation and Fenton reaction under visible light. This synergistic system achieves high-flux mineralization without the need for additional oxidants, elevating the pollutant mineralization rate from 30% to over 90%.

These findings, published in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis, not only contribute to the practical implementation of photocatalytic water treatment but also serve as a valuable reference for researchers in this field. With further optimization and scaling-up, organic supramolecular photocatalysts hold great potential for revolutionizing wastewater treatment and addressing the limitations of traditional methods.

Dažniausiai užduodami klausimai (DUK)

1. What are the challenges in wastewater treatment?

Wastewater treatment faces challenges related to the efficient removal of refractory organic pollutants, limited treatment capacity, and the need for cost-effective solutions.

2. What is photocatalysis in wastewater treatment?

Photocatalysis involves using a catalyst to accelerate a chemical reaction using light as an energy source. In wastewater treatment, photocatalysis can be used to degrade and mineralize organic pollutants.

3. What are supramolecular and polymeric organic photocatalysts?

Supramolecular and polymeric organic photocatalysts are a type of organic semiconductor that can effectively utilize sunlight for pollutant degradation. These photocatalysts offer extended-spectrum utilization and high adsorption capacity.

4. How do organic supramolecular photocatalysts enhance wastewater treatment?

Organic supramolecular photocatalysts enhance wastewater treatment by increasing light utilization efficiency, improving charge migration, and achieving high-flux mineralization of organic pollutants under visible light.

5. What is the significance of the research conducted by Prof. Yongfa Zhu’s team?

Prof. Yongfa Zhu’s team has made significant progress in addressing the limitations of traditional wastewater treatment methods. Their findings contribute to the practical implementation of photocatalytic water treatment and provide valuable insights for researchers in this field.