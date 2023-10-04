Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Pagrindinis milžiniško Magelano teleskopo veidrodis netrukus bus baigtas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Spalis 4, 2023
Pagrindinis milžiniško Magelano teleskopo veidrodis netrukus bus baigtas

The seventh and final primary mirror segment for the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) is set to be constructed, bringing the project closer to completion. The mirror, measuring 27.5 feet in diameter and standing two stories tall, will undergo a cooling process over the next three months before being prepared for the telescope. This four-year fabrication process will provide the GMT with the necessary number of mirror segments to complete its 4,155-square-foot light collecting surface, making it the world’s largest and most challenging optics ever produced.

The Giant Magellan Telescope will be the first extremely large telescope to have its primary mirror array completed. With its light-gathering power, efficiency, and image resolution, the telescope is expected to make groundbreaking discoveries in various fields of astronomy. According to Rebecca Bernstein, the GMT’s chief scientist, the telescope’s capabilities will allow researchers to study planets at high spatial and spectral resolution. This will be crucial in determining a planet’s composition, the presence of liquid water, and the potential for life.

Buell Jannuzi, director of Steward Observatory and head of the Department of Astronomy, expressed excitement over the nearing completion of this groundbreaking observatory and emphasized the significant impact it will have on future discoveries.

Šaltiniai:

– Irish Tech News (no URL provided, source of quotes and additional information)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Sutikimo su slapukais ir privatumo svarba internetinėje rinkodaroje

Spalis 7, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Kosminės uolos: paslėptos žvaigždės gimimo atskleidimas

Spalis 7, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Perseverance Rover Kitas kelionės tikslas: Jurabi taškas

Spalis 7, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Sutikimo su slapukais ir privatumo svarba internetinėje rinkodaroje

Spalis 7, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kosminės uolos: paslėptos žvaigždės gimimo atskleidimas

Spalis 7, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Perseverance Rover Kitas kelionės tikslas: Jurabi taškas

Spalis 7, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Jameso Webb kosminis teleskopas atskleidžia nuostabius atradimus apie ankstyvąsias galaktikas

Spalis 7, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai