Erdvėlaivis OSIRIS-REx sėkmingai sugrįžo į Žemę su pavyzdžiu iš asteroido Bennu

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which carried a sample from the asteroid Bennu, made a successful return to Earth on Sunday, September 24th, seven years after its launch in 2016. Upon opening the sample return canister, scientists discovered black dust and debris on the spacecraft’s avionics deck. The spacecraft safely landed in the Utah desert and was then transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

At the Johnson Space Center, a team of experts will carefully disassemble the instrument called TAGSAM (Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) to access the bulk sample within the capsule. This work will take place in a specially designed laboratory for the OSIRIS-REx mission. The removal of the aluminum lid was performed in a glovebox created for handling large equipment.

Once the TAGSAM is separated from the canister, it will be placed in a sealed transfer container to maintain a nitrogen environment for about two hours. This container allows the team to move the TAGSAM into another specialized glovebox, which speeds up the disassembly process. Within this glovebox, scientists and technicians will carefully remove the TAGSAM head, which is expected to contain most of the sample.

The team at the Johnson Space Center will analyze the asteroid dust to gain insights into its chemical, mineral, and physical traits, as well as the types of rocks present in the larger sample. The sample will be revealed to the public during a special live broadcast event on October 11th, which will be livestreamed on NASA’s official website.

The sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will be stored securely and made available to scientists from around the world for future research. This mission marks the first-ever US asteroid sample return and provides valuable information about the formation of the Sun and planets approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

Šaltiniai:
OSIRIS-REx mission by NASA – Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security – Regolith Explorer.
NASA’s official website.

By Robertas Andrius

