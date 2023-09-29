Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Superkompiuterio modeliavimas rodo, kad Saturno žiedai galėjo atsirasti dėl didžiulio mėnulių susidūrimo

ByMampho Brescia

Rugsėjis 29, 2023
Superkompiuterio modeliavimas rodo, kad Saturno žiedai galėjo atsirasti dėl didžiulio mėnulių susidūrimo

A collaborative research effort between NASA and Durham University has utilized supercomputer simulations to propose a new theory about the origin of Saturn’s rings. The simulations suggest that the rings may have formed from a massive collision between two icy moons during the age of dinosaurs.

The research, conducted at NASA’s Ames Research Center and Durham University’s Distributed Research using Advanced Computing (DiRAC) facility, aimed to understand the formation of Saturn’s rings and the potential for life on its moons. The simulations were conducted at a resolution more than 100 times higher than previous studies, using the open-source simulation code, SWIFT.

Saturn’s rings are located within the planet’s Roche limit, the farthest orbit where a planet’s gravitational force can disintegrate larger bodies of rock or ice. The simulations revealed that a wide range of collision scenarios could scatter the right amount of ice into Saturn’s Roche limit, resulting in the formation of its distinctive rings.

“This scenario naturally leads to ice-rich rings,” said Vincent Eke, an Associate Professor at Durham University. “When the icy progenitor moons collide, the rock in the cores of the bodies is dispersed less widely than the overlying ice.”

Furthermore, the simulations suggested that the collision would have also caused debris to hit other moons in the Saturn system, potentially leading to a cascade of collisions.

While many questions about Saturn’s system still remain, including the potential for life on its moons, these supercomputer simulations have provided new insights into the origin of Saturn’s rings. The research opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of the Saturn system.

Šaltiniai:
– NASA
– Durhamo universitetas
– Astrofizikos žurnalas

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA pratęsia erdvėlaivių „New Horizons“ veiklą daugiadisciplininiam mokslui

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai