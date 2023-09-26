Miesto gyvenimas

Mokslas

Sukurtas naujas skysčių su neigiamu slėgiu tyrimo metodas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Rugsėjis 26, 2023
Sukurtas naujas skysčių su neigiamu slėgiu tyrimo metodas

Scientists have developed a novel method for studying the metastable state of liquids with negative pressure. By encapsulating the liquids in optical fibers, the researchers were able to measure pressure using light and sound waves. This breakthrough could lead to new discoveries in thermodynamics and chemical reactions.

Pressure is defined as a force per unit area acting perpendicular to a surface of a solid, liquid, or gas. Normally, pressure values are always positive. However, liquids have the ability to exist in a metastable state with negative pressure values. Even a tiny external influence can cause the liquid to collapse into one state or another, similar to sitting at the top of a roller coaster.

To study this metastable state, the scientists combined optical and acoustic wave techniques. They encapsulated small amounts of liquid in closed optical fibers and measured the influence of pressure and temperature in different states of the liquid. Sound waves acted as sensors to examine negative pressure values with high precision and spatial resolution.

Measuring the exotic state of negative pressure typically requires complex equipment and safety precautions. However, the researchers developed a simple setup using light and sound waves. The fiber used in this method is as thin as a human hair.

The researchers believe that this new method can provide deeper insights into the thermodynamic dependencies of this unique fiber-based system. It also has potential applications in monitoring chemical reactions in toxic liquids and investigating hard-to-access areas of thermodynamics.

The collaboration between research groups in Erlangen and Jena has led to new insights into thermodynamic processes on an easy-to-handle optical platform.

Šaltinis: Nature Physics

