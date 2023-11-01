NASA’s Lucy spacecraft embarks on an unprecedented journey to unlock the secrets of the solar system by exploring the Trojans, swarms of unexplored asteroids near Jupiter. On its way, Lucy made a quick encounter with the pint-sized Dinkinesh, the first of ten asteroids it will encounter during its long voyage. This milestone test enabled Lucy to refine its instruments for the upcoming mission.

Lucy soared within a mere 270 miles of Dinkinesh, a half-mile wide space rock, providing scientists with valuable data to better understand these ancient formations. Despite being the smallest on Lucy’s itinerary, Dinkinesh holds significant importance as it represents a crucial stepping stone in unraveling the mysteries of the early solar system.

As Lucy continues its expedition, it will set its sights on the Trojans, believed to be remnants from the birth of our solar system. These pristine asteroids are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our cosmic neighborhood. With eight Trojans up to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh on its path, Lucy’s ambitious mission promises to be a treasure trove of scientific discovery.

NASA’s billion-dollar Lucy mission, launched two years ago, pays homage to the renowned fossilized human ancestor, Lucy, discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s. Just as the ancient remains revolutionized our understanding of human evolution, Lucy the spacecraft aims to revolutionize our knowledge of the early solar system.

While Lucy won’t collect any physical samples like recent asteroid missions, it will capture detailed photographs and gather significant amounts of scientific data during its flybys. Unfortunately, one of the solar wings on the spacecraft remains loose. Despite flight controllers’ unsuccessful attempts to secure it, they believe it will maintain stability throughout the entire mission.

NASA’s recent focus on asteroids reinforces its commitment to unraveling the mysteries of our cosmic neighborhood. The Lucy mission follows other notable successes, such as returning asteroid samples in September and the launch of the Psyche spacecraft, headed to investigate a metal-rich asteroid in October.

The flyby of Dinkinesh, previously just an unresolved smudge in telescopes, marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in our understanding of the solar system’s ancient past. As Lucy continues its journey, scientists eagerly anticipate the vast wealth of information and groundbreaking discoveries that await us all.

DUK:

Q: What are the Trojans that Lucy is exploring?

A: The Trojans are swarms of unexplored asteroids located near Jupiter, believed to be time capsules from the early days of the solar system.

Q: Will Lucy collect any asteroid samples?

A: Unlike previous missions, Lucy will not collect physical samples but will capture detailed photographs and gather scientific data during its flybys.

Q: What is the significance of Dinkinesh?

A: Dinkinesh is the smallest asteroid in Lucy’s mission but provides important insights into the composition and characteristics of these ancient space rocks.

Q: What is Lucy named after?

A: The spacecraft is named after the renowned fossilized human ancestor, Lucy, discovered in Ethiopia in the 1970s.

Q: What was NASA’s recent focus on asteroids?

A: NASA recently returned asteroid samples in September and launched the Psyche spacecraft to investigate a metal-rich asteroid in October.