OSIRIS-REx misija: tyrinėkite asteroidus, kad suprastumėte gyvybės kilmę

The OSIRIS-REx mission made history as NASA’s first-ever mission to collect samples from an asteroid and return them to Earth. On September 24, the sealed capsule containing precious asteroid samples successfully landed near Salt Lake City, Utah, in an event that was widely broadcasted by NASA.

The significance of this mission lies in the quest to understand the origin and history of life on Earth. While our planet has undergone significant transformations over billions of years, asteroids like the chosen target Bennu have remained relatively unchanged since the formation of our solar system.

These space rocks provide us with pristine, unaltered material that can offer valuable insights into the early stages of our cosmic neighborhood. By studying these samples, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the role that asteroids may have played in the origin of life on Earth.

Asteroid Bennu was carefully chosen for the OSIRIS-REx mission after extensive scientific and engineering considerations. It is a near-Earth asteroid that has been extensively studied through telescopic observations over the past two decades, making it an ideal candidate for an exploratory mission.

One of the distinguishing characteristics of Bennu is its classification as a carbonaceous asteroid, which means it contains a high amount of carbon. Its samples could provide valuable information about pristine carbon within our solar system. Furthermore, the mission aims to correlate information from previous studies with the direct observations obtained from the collected samples.

The OSIRIS-REx mission is not the first of its kind. Japan’s Hayabusa 1 mission successfully brought back a sample from the asteroid Itokawa in 2010, while Hayabusa 2 returned from the asteroid Ryugu in 2020. These missions have already yielded significant discoveries about the oldest materials in our solar system.

As OSIRIS-REx continues its exploration of space, the spacecraft has been rebranded as OSIRIS-APEX and is currently en route to the asteroid Apophis. This nearly six-year journey will culminate in a fly-by of the asteroid, further expanding our knowledge about our celestial neighbors.

DUK:

Q: What is the significance of the OSIRIS-REx mission?

A: The mission aims to collect samples from an asteroid to study the role of asteroids in the origin of life on Earth.

K: Kodėl asteroidas Bennu buvo pasirinktas misijai?

A: Bennu was chosen due to its classification as a carbonaceous asteroid and extensive telescopic observations.

Q: Has any other asteroid sample return mission been conducted before?

A: Yes, Japan’s Hayabusa 1 and Hayabusa 2 missions successfully brought back samples from the asteroids Itokawa and Ryugu, respectively.

Q: How will the OSIRIS-REx mission benefit our understanding of the solar system?

A: By studying pristine asteroid samples, scientists hope to gain insights into the early stages of our solar system and the role of asteroids in the origin of life.

Q: What is the future of the OSIRIS-REx mission?

A: The spacecraft, now known as OSIRIS-APEX, is currently on its way to the asteroid Apophis for a fly-by, continuing its exploration of space.