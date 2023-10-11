NASA’s yellow Astrobee free-flying robot, named Honey, has successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after undergoing repairs on Earth. The Astrobee fleet consists of three cube-shaped robots, including Honey, Bumble (blue), and Queen (green). These robots were designed to assist astronauts by taking on maintenance tasks and carrying out experiments in microgravity.

During Honey’s recent mission, it was able to disengage from its docking station, maneuver through the space station, and redock successfully without any supervision from the crew. This demonstrates the robot’s ability to operate autonomously and perform tasks without the need for constant human supervision.

The Astrobee robots were first delivered to the ISS in 2019 and have since engaged in various activities, including mid-air maneuvers and autonomous flight. They have proven to be valuable tools for astronauts, researchers, and students, as they can document experiments, take inventory, and serve as a research platform for conducting experiments in microgravity.

Honey returned to Earth for maintenance on the SpaceX CRS-23 spacecraft in September 2021. After a two-year pit stop, it was relaunched to space aboard a Northrop Grumman Cygnus ship in August 2023. The re-activation of Honey was supervised by NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, who has experience working with the Astrobees and participated in a robotics competition involving the robots at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology earlier this year.

The Astrobee robots are equipped with software and a docking system for recharging. They navigate through the space station using electric fans and rely on cameras and sensors to move around. Each robot has a perching arm that allows it to grab onto handrails on the ISS and perform tasks or rest when needed.

Since their arrival on the ISS, the Astrobees have conducted 750 hours and 100 activities of research, contributing valuable data to NASA. They have also been utilized by students and guest scientists, providing diverse capabilities for performing experiments inside the space station.

The Astrobee robots are an evolution of the previous generation of small freeflyers called SPHERES. While SPHERES concluded their experiments in 2019, the lessons learned from that research have been incorporated into the development of the Astrobee robots.

Overall, the successful return of the Astrobee robot Honey to the ISS marks another milestone in the use of robotic technology for assisting astronauts and conducting research in space.

Šaltiniai:

– NASA pareigūnai

– Twitter (Woody Hoburg)

– NASA/JSC imagery