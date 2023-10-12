Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Mokslininkai asteroido pavyzdyje randa daug vandens ir anglies, patvirtinančių gyvybės kilmės teoriją

ByRobertas Andrius

Spalis 12, 2023
Mokslininkai asteroido pavyzdyje randa daug vandens ir anglies, patvirtinančių gyvybės kilmės teoriją

A recent analysis of a sample collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has revealed the presence of abundant water and carbon, according to the US space agency NASA. These findings provide further evidence for the theory that life on Earth may have originated from outer space. NASA administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.”

The preliminary analysis involved scanning the sample using various techniques, including electron microscopy and X-ray computed tomography. The results suggest the possibility of additional discoveries that could support the hypothesis that celestial objects such as comets, asteroids, and meteorites seeded early Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

NASA emphasized the significance of studying the secrets within the rocks and dust from Bennu. These insights could shed light on the formation of our solar system, the potential seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the need to prevent asteroid collisions with our planet.

The sample, collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a seven-year roundtrip mission, was contained in a sealed capsule that was parachuted back to Earth last month. Although attendees of the event were not able to view the samples firsthand, images showed a collection of charcoal-colored rocks, pebbles, and dust from the outer portion of the sample storage canister.

Further examination of the sample revealed a high concentration of carbon, crucial for life on Earth, along with water molecules locked within clay fibers. Scientists also identified iron minerals, suggesting a water-rich environment during its formation. The asteroid Bennu, known as a rubble pile, holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

Šaltiniai:

–  URL 1: Original article on NASA’s findings.

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

NASA atranda vandenį ir anglį asteroido pavyzdyje

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Saulės užtemimas vietinėse kultūrose: pagerbti tradicijas ir kultūrinius mokymus

Spalis 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

NASA astronautas Frankas Rubio po metus trukusios kosminės misijos sugrįžo į gyvenimą Žemėje

Spalis 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

NASA atranda vandenį ir anglį asteroido pavyzdyje

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Saulės užtemimas vietinėse kultūrose: pagerbti tradicijas ir kultūrinius mokymus

Spalis 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA astronautas Frankas Rubio po metus trukusios kosminės misijos sugrįžo į gyvenimą Žemėje

Spalis 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Žiedinis Saulės užtemimas ir kiti dangaus įvykiai 2023 m. spalio mėn

Spalis 14, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai