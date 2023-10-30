NASA kelionė į asteroido 16 psichiką: mūsų visatos išplėtimas, viena misija vienu metu

In less than 100 days, NASA is embarking on an awe-inspiring space expedition. Their mission? Sending a spacecraft to asteroid 16 Psyche, an extraordinary celestial body estimated to hold metals with a mind-boggling value of $10 quintillion. Spanning a colossal 173 miles, 16 Psyche resides within the Main Asteroid Belt, conveniently nestled between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. The richness of metals, including gold, iron, and nickel, found on this asteroid is staggering.

While it may be tempting to envision a future populated by space miners and laden spaceships filled with precious gold, it is crucial to grasp the primary objective behind this NASA mission. Scientific exploration takes center stage. By delving deep into the mysteries of planetary cores and the intricacies of planet formation through the study of 16 Psyche, NASA aims to unravel profound cosmic secrets.

Journeying for six years aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the spacecraft will spend over two years orbiting 16 Psyche. During this extensive timeframe, invaluable data will be gathered, captivating images will be captured, and a comprehensive understanding of the asteroid’s historical significance and its mineral wealth will be pursued.

Intriguingly, 16 Psyche is not an isolated paradise of riches. The asteroid belt in which it resides boasts an astonishing array of other metal-rich asteroids, collectively estimated to be worth an incredible $700 quintillion. Additionally, the highly notable asteroid Davida shines with its own potential value of a remarkable $27 quintillion.

But how does all of this impact us, the denizens of Earth? While visions of interstellar gold rushes and the advent of space billionaires may fill our imaginations, the reality may prove to be more sobering. An influx of these space metals back on Earth could oversaturate the market and potentially cause the prices of these precious metals to plummet, as noted by Business Insider.

The realization that outer space harbors such incredible treasures undeniably captivates our collective imagination and ambition. However, it is the scientific knowledge and understanding garnered from missions like these that can truly revolutionize our comprehension of the universe. As NASA boldly voyages towards asteroid 16 Psyche, the world watches with anticipation, not merely for the potential riches it may yield, but for the invaluable insights we stand to gain.

Dažniausiai užduodami klausimai (DUK)

Q: What is the primary objective of NASA’s mission to asteroid 16 Psyche?

A: The primary objective is scientific exploration and understanding of planetary cores and the process of planet formation.

Q: How long will the spacecraft spend orbiting 16 Psyche?

A: The spacecraft is estimated to spend over two years orbiting 16 Psyche to gather data and study the asteroid.

Q: Are there other valuable asteroids in the same belt as 16 Psyche?

A: Yes, the Main Asteroid Belt where 16 Psyche resides is home to numerous other metal-rich asteroids, collectively valued at a staggering $700 quintillion.

Q: What could be the potential impact of introducing space metals on Earth?

A: An oversaturation of the market could lower the prices of these metals significantly.

Q: What is the significance of NASA’s mission to 16 Psyche for our understanding of the universe?

A: Missions like these expand our scientific knowledge and comprehension of the universe as a whole, uncovering profound cosmic secrets.