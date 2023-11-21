Potencialiai destruktyvus asteroidas, artėjantis prie Žemės: 2007 FT3

Scientists at NASA have recently identified an asteroid named 2007 FT3 that may pose a threat to Earth in the near future. Although this is not the first time NASA has discovered such an object, it highlights the ongoing vigilance required in tracking near-Earth asteroids (NEAs) and near-Earth comets (NECs) that have the potential to cause significant damage if left unchecked.

2007 FT3 was initially observed in 2007, but unfortunately, astronomers lost track of its trajectory shortly thereafter. With an observation arc of only 1.2 days, targeted observations failed to recover the asteroid, and it remained unseen until now. The possible reemergence of 2007 FT3 has raised concerns about its impact on Earth.

According to NASA, 2007 FT3 has approximately a 0.0000087 percent (or 1 in 11.5 million) chance of striking the Earth in October 2024. There is also a separate possibility of impact in March 2024, with a probability of 0.0000096 percent (or 1 in 10 million). In either scenario, the asteroid could release energy equivalent to the detonation of 2.6 billion tons of TNT.

While both potential impacts would result in significant regional destruction, the level of damage would not be globally catastrophic. NASA predicts that 2007 FT3 is most likely to strike on October 5, 2024, but there are also other approaching asteroids, such as 29075 (1950 DA), that could potentially cause similar devastation.

It’s important to note that NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) continually tracks known NEAs and monitors their trajectories. This ongoing effort aims to identify potential threats and devise suitable methods to avert any catastrophic collisions. While the probability of an asteroid colliding with Earth remains low, scientists remain vigilant in their pursuit of understanding these celestial bodies and protecting our planet.

Q: Is there a high chance of the asteroid 2007 FT3 impacting Earth in 2024?

A: NASA estimates the probability to be approximately 0.0000087 percent or 1 in 11.5 million.

Q: What would be the potential consequences if 2007 FT3 were to strike Earth?

A: The asteroid has the potential to release energy equivalent to the detonation of 2.6 billion tons of TNT, resulting in regional destruction but not global catastrophe.

Q: Are there any other asteroids currently posing a threat?

A: Yes, one such asteroid is 29075 (1950 DA), with a 0.0029 percent or 1 in 34,500 chance of hitting Earth on March 16, 2880.

Q: How is NASA addressing this potential threat?

A: NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) closely monitors known near-Earth asteroids and comets, tracking their trajectories and developing strategies to prevent catastrophic collisions.