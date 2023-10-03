Miesto gyvenimas

NASA planuoja misiją aptikti silpnus radijo signalus iš tolimosios Mėnulio pusės

Spalis 3, 2023
NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

