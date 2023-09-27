Miesto gyvenimas

Pirmą kartą per septynerius metus atidarytas OSIRIS-REx asteroido mėginių kanistras

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston have successfully opened the canister containing the sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu. This marks the first time the canister has been opened in over seven years.

The lid of the canister was lifted two days after the OSIRIS-REx return capsule landed in the desert of northern Utah. The lid-opening operation left scientists in awe as they discovered dark powder and sand-sized particles inside.

The powder and particles found in the canister were once part of the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. In October 2020, it successfully collected a substantial sample from the asteroid’s surface using its Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism.

The asteroid sample arrived in Utah inside the return capsule on September 24th and was subsequently transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25th. The sample will now be stored and curated at JSC, with the team overseeing its distribution to scientists worldwide.

The collected sample holds great scientific value and will be studied for decades to come. Researchers hope to gain insights into the formation and early evolution of the solar system, as well as the potential role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in seeding Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

However, the immediate work of studying the main asteroid sample cannot yet begin. The team at JSC needs to disassemble the intricate TAGSAM apparatus to access the sample, a process that will require careful precision and significant time.

NASA plans to unveil the Bennu sample on October 11th during a webcast event. This highly anticipated reveal will provide valuable information about the asteroid and the mysteries of our solar system.

