Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Naujos įžvalgos: NISAR atskleidžia Žemės anglies ciklo paslaptis

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Spalis 27, 2023
Naujos įžvalgos: NISAR atskleidžia Žemės anglies ciklo paslaptis

The groundbreaking NISAR radar satellite mission, a joint collaboration between NASA and ISRO, is set to revolutionize our understanding of Earth’s ecosystems and their impact on the global carbon cycle. By launching in early 2024, NISAR aims to provide detailed insights into two crucial ecosystems: forests and wetlands, which play a significant role in regulating greenhouse gases and driving climate change.

Forests and wetlands are essential in capturing and releasing carbon, with forests storing carbon in their trees’ wood and wetlands storing it in organic soil layers. Any disruption to these ecosystems can accelerate the release of carbon dioxide and methane into the atmosphere. NISAR’s advanced radar systems will scan the planet’s entire land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, collecting invaluable data to help researchers understand the carbon capture and release processes within these ecosystems.

“The radar technology on NISAR will allow us to get a sweeping perspective of the planet in space and time. It can give us a reliable view of exactly how Earth’s land and ice are changing,” says Paul Rosen, the NISAR project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The data collected by NISAR will significantly enhance our understanding of the impact of deforestation and forest degradation on the carbon cycle, contributing to global warming. Additionally, NISAR’s radar technology will penetrate forest canopies, providing estimates of forest cover density with remarkable precision. Furthermore, NISAR’s observations will aid in monitoring wetland flooding and understanding the effects of climate change and human activities on wetland ecosystems.

These insights are invaluable for addressing climate change mitigation efforts. By understanding the dynamics of forest loss, deforestation, and wetland carbon release, we can take proactive measures to reduce our impact on these critical ecosystems. Ultimately, NISAR will support global efforts to transition to more sustainable practices and protect our planet’s natural resources.

DUK:

K: Kas yra NISAR?
A: NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a joint mission between NASA and ISRO to study Earth’s ecosystems and their impact on the carbon cycle.

Q: What ecosystems does NISAR focus on?
A: NISAR focuses on forests and wetlands, two ecosystems crucial for regulating greenhouse gases and influencing climate change.

K: Kaip NISAR rinks duomenis?
A: NISAR will use sophisticated radar systems to scan Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, providing comprehensive insights into ecosystem changes.

Q: What insights will NISAR provide?
A: NISAR will improve our understanding of carbon capture and release processes in forests and wetlands, helping us address deforestation, forest degradation, and wetlands management more effectively.

Q: When will NISAR launch?
A: NISAR is scheduled to launch in early 2024.

Q: Where can I learn more about NISAR?
A: To learn more about NISAR, visit the official website at [URL].

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Naujo tipo kristalai turi potencialą 6G ryšio technologijoms ir kvantinės gravitacijos tyrinėjimams

Spalis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA ruošiasi užimtoms kosminėms misijoms 2024 m

Spalis 27, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Naujasis „Flyby“ atskleidžia įžvalgas apie Lucy misiją ir novatoriškos sekimo sistemos testavimą

Spalis 27, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Naujo tipo kristalai turi potencialą 6G ryšio technologijoms ir kvantinės gravitacijos tyrinėjimams

Spalis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA ruošiasi užimtoms kosminėms misijoms 2024 m

Spalis 27, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Naujasis „Flyby“ atskleidžia įžvalgas apie Lucy misiją ir novatoriškos sekimo sistemos testavimą

Spalis 27, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Nauji tyrimai rodo, kad Venera galėjo turėti į žemę panašią plokščių tektoniką, atvėrusią senovės gyvybės galimybę

Spalis 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai