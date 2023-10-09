NASA has released the NASA 2023 Eclipse Explorer, an online interactive map that allows viewers to track the path of the upcoming ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in real time. This unique eclipse, technically known as an annular eclipse, will be visible across North, Central, and South America. It is the first of its kind to be seen in the US since 2012, and the next one will not occur until 2046. Annular eclipses occur when the Moon is at the farthest point in its elliptical orbit from the Sun, making it appear smaller than the Sun when passing in front of it. This creates the appearance of a ring, or annulus, around the Moon’s edge, giving it the name ‘ring of fire’.

The NASA 2023 Eclipse Explorer map allows users to zoom in and out, as well as switch between different layers to observe the eclipse path from the ground. Additionally, the map shows the path of annularity, which is the spot on Earth where the annular solar eclipse can be viewed from. This location changes as all three celestial bodies move through space. The map also features buttons to view areas of partial coverage and determine where the eclipse will last the longest.

While the NASA 2023 Eclipse Explorer is a comprehensive resource, there are other tools available for eclipse enthusiasts. The Eclipse Simulator provides a visual representation of how the annular eclipse will appear, giving viewers a realistic preview. Additionally, the Great American Eclipse website offers flyover videos that showcase the progression of annularity throughout the day on October 14, when the eclipse will be visible in the United States.

As with any solar eclipse, it is crucial to wear certified eclipse glasses to protect your eyes when viewing the annular eclipse. Enjoy the stunning photos that will undoubtedly emerge from this captivating celestial event.

