Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

NASA visos sistemos saugos projektas patobulina aviacijos rizikos valdymą ir saugos užtikrinimą

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Spalis 6, 2023
NASA visos sistemos saugos projektas patobulina aviacijos rizikos valdymą ir saugos užtikrinimą

santrauka:

NASA’s System-Wide Safety (SWS) project recently completed a major milestone with the successful implementation of Technical Challenge 1 (TC-1): In-Time Terminal Area Risk Management. This event showcased the key takeaways and technology demonstrations from TC-1, and engaged stakeholders and partners in discussions about the potential of the tools, techniques, and processes developed in the project. The TC-1 capabilities aim to proactively identify emerging risks and monitor safety margins to prevent accidents and incidents. These new technologies utilize risk assessment algorithms, predictive modeling, and advanced data analytics methods to improve current safety management systems and shape future operational systems.

One of the major achievements of TC-1 is the development and demonstration of methods to enhance risk management and safety assurance processes by identifying risks and causal factors before accidents or incidents occur. Integrated risk assessment capabilities have been established to monitor and evaluate operations in terminal areas, utilizing advanced data analytics and predictive model development. Additionally, TC-1 has collaborated with partners to develop Machine Learning Analytics Tools that identify and characterize operational risks, monitor and integrate data, evaluate risk mitigation strategies, and determine causal and contributing factors.

The findings of TC-1 are foundational for the rest of the SWS technical challenges. The project sets the stage for the upcoming Technical Challenge 6 (TC-6), which aims to build upon the progress made in TC-1 and address the safety challenges faced by the transforming aviation industry. The SWS project extends its appreciation to the subproject managers and coordinators who made the successful completion of TC-1 possible.

(Source: NASA’s System-Wide Safety project)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Mažų mechaninių prietaisų ribų perkėlimas naudojant suderinamus mechanizmus

Spalis 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

OPC ir OPC3 vandens modelių tikslumas numatant vandens klampumą

Spalis 9, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Galaktikos kaimynai: NGC 3558 ir LEDA 83465

Spalis 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mažų mechaninių prietaisų ribų perkėlimas naudojant suderinamus mechanizmus

Spalis 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

OPC ir OPC3 vandens modelių tikslumas numatant vandens klampumą

Spalis 9, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Galaktikos kaimynai: NGC 3558 ir LEDA 83465

Spalis 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Indijos Aditya-L1 saulės kosmoso observatorijoje atliekama trajektorijos korekcija

Spalis 9, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai