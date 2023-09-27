Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

NASA astronautas Frankas Rubio grįžta į Žemę po metus trukusios misijos Tarptautinėje kosminėje stotyje

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
NASA astronautas Frankas Rubio grįžta į Žemę po metus trukusios misijos Tarptautinėje kosminėje stotyje

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, along with his Russian crewmates Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully landed in Kazakhstan after completing a record-breaking 371-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS). This mission marks the longest single spaceflight ever undertaken by an American astronaut.

Rubio, a US Army lieutenant colonel, was initially scheduled to spend six months in orbit. However, three months into his mission, the Soyuz spacecraft he was aboard started leaking coolant due to a micrometeoroid impact. To ensure the crew’s safety, a replacement Soyuz was sent to the ISS, extending Rubio’s stay in space for over a year.

On the final leg of their journey back to Earth, Rubio and his crewmates boarded the Soyuz MS-23 return vehicle, undocked from the space station, and descended into the Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule landed safely on the plains of Kazakhstan, where a Russian recovery team met them and assisted them out of the spacecraft.

Rubio expressed his joy at being back on Earth and eagerly anticipated reuniting with his family. He acknowledged the challenges of re-adapting to Earth’s gravity after spending such a long time in microgravity. Astronauts often experience changes in bone and muscle mass, degraded eyesight, and weakened immune systems during spaceflights. Rubio expects it to take anywhere from two to six months for his body to fully readjust.

As NASA continues to monitor Rubio’s recovery, scientists will gather valuable data on how prolonged space missions affect the human body. Rubio’s successful return further solidifies the collaborative efforts between NASA and Roscosmos, allowing continued transportation of astronauts to and from the ISS.

Šaltiniai:
– NASA/Bill Ingalls

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kitas artimas skambutis: asteroidas 2023 SW6 artėja prie Žemės

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai