Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 18, 2023
MIT Researchers Discover Unique Properties in Five-Layer Graphene

Physicists at MIT have made an exciting discovery regarding the properties of graphene. When stacked in a particular five-layer pattern, graphene exhibits a state of unconventional magnetism and a novel electronic behavior called “ferro-valleytricity.” This finding could potentially lead to the development of high-capacity and energy-efficient data storage devices.

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon that consists of a single layer of atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. It is known for its exceptional strength and conductivity. In this study, researchers at MIT found that when five layers of graphene are stacked in a rhombohedral pattern, the material enters into a rare state called “multiferroic.” In this state, it displays both unconventional magnetism and ferro-valleytricity.

A multiferroic material exhibits coordinated behavior in its electric, magnetic, or structural properties. This discovery is particularly significant because it could potentially revolutionize data storage devices. By utilizing multiferroic properties, engineers could design ultra-low-power, high-capacity data storage devices that can store double the amount of information compared to conventional devices.

The researchers carried out experiments using individual flakes of graphene that were carefully exfoliated from a larger block of graphite. They stacked the graphene layers in the specific rhombohedral pattern and observed the emergence of multiferroic behavior. Their findings have been published in a forthcoming paper in Nature.

This study highlights the unique properties of graphene and the potential for its application in the development of more efficient data storage devices. Further research is needed to fully understand and harness the capabilities of multiferroic graphene.

Šaltiniai:

– MIT physicists discover multiferroic state in stacked graphene, MIT News, https://news.mit.edu/2021/physicists-discover-multiferroic-state-stacked-graphene-0823

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Grenlandijos ledo sluoksnis gali būti atsparesnis visuotiniam atšilimui, nei manyta anksčiau

Spalis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Juodosios skylės gali egzistuoti tobulai subalansuotose porose, rodo tyrimai

Spalis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Kelionė į asteroido 16 psichiką: Saulės sistemos gimimo tyrinėjimas

Spalis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Grenlandijos ledo sluoksnis gali būti atsparesnis visuotiniam atšilimui, nei manyta anksčiau

Spalis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Juodosios skylės gali egzistuoti tobulai subalansuotose porose, rodo tyrimai

Spalis 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kelionė į asteroido 16 psichiką: Saulės sistemos gimimo tyrinėjimas

Spalis 20, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Šikšnosparnio kaukolė, sukurta prieš 50 milijonų metų, suteikia naujų įžvalgų apie ankstyvą šikšnosparnių evoliuciją

Spalis 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai