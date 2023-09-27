Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Migruojantys kuprotieji banginiai žaismingai elgiasi su jūros dumbliais

ByRobertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 27, 2023
Migruojantys kuprotieji banginiai žaismingai elgiasi su jūros dumbliais

New research suggests that migrating humpback whales engage in playful behavior with seaweed. Dr. Olaf Meynecke, from Griffith University’s Coastal and Marine Research Center, previously observed whales rolling in sandy substrates as a possible means of removing dead skin cells and parasites. Now, his latest study focuses on the interaction of baleen whales, specifically humpback whales, with clumps of kelp and seaweed.

The study, titled “What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon,” highlights that this behavior is consistent across different populations worldwide. Dr. Meynecke analyzed aerial observations on the east coast of Australia and documented interactions from around the world. The interactions involved 163 baleen whales, with humpback whales being the most prevalent.

According to Dr. Meynecke, there are two plausible theories for this behavior: play and self-medication. The whales may engage in playful behavior with seaweed, but there could also be additional benefits such as learning, socializing, ectoparasite removal, and skin treatment using the antibacterial properties of brown algae.

Identifying this behavior across different populations is crucial for understanding the habitat preferences of humpback whales and shedding light on the complex behaviors they exhibit. This research demonstrates that there is still much to learn about these magnificent creatures.

Source: Jan-Olaf Meynecke et al, What’s at Play: Humpback Whale Interaction with Seaweed Is a Global Phenomenon, Journal of Marine Science and Engineering (2023).

Source: Griffith University (Phys.org)

Apibrėžimai:
– Baleen whales: Whales that have baleen plates instead of teeth and filter-feed on small organisms.
– Ectoparasites: Parasites that live on the external surface of their host.

citavimo:
Phys.org. “Migrating humpback whales around the world seen rolling in and playing with seaweed.” Phys.org, 27 September 2023.
(No URL provided in the source article)

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Mokslinis instrumentas apie Chandrayaan-3 modulį siunčia pakankamai duomenų būsimam egzoplanetos tyrimui

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Chandrayaan-3: Vikramo Landerio ir Pragyan Rover viltis blėsta

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

JWST stebėjimai rodo, kad žvaigždžių užterštumas trukdo TRAPPIST-1b egzoplanetos matavimams

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Kitas artimas skambutis: asteroidas 2023 SW6 artėja prie Žemės

Rugsėjis 28, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai