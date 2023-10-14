Parker saulės zondas pasiekė naują greičio rekordą, pasiekdamas 400,000 XNUMX mylių per valandą

The Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched by NASA in 2018 with the mission of observing the sun, has achieved another groundbreaking feat. It has reached a speed of 400,000 miles per hour (635,266 kilometers per hour), making it the fastest human-made object ever recorded.

During its 17th orbit around the sun, which was completed on September 27, 2023, the Parker Solar Probe surpassed its previous peak speed of 364,660 miles per hour. This remarkable accomplishment demonstrates the spacecraft’s ability to withstand extreme conditions and travel at unprecedented velocities.

The Parker Solar Probe’s primary objective is to gather data and study the origin and evolution of solar wind. It is equipped with instruments to measure the sun’s magnetic field, electric field, and plasma particles. By understanding these phenomena, scientists hope to gain insights into the sun’s impact on Earth and the solar system as a whole.

Despite traveling at such tremendous speeds, the spacecraft has encountered no issues. NASA confirmed that all systems are operating normally, and the probe has remained in communication with the mission operators at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

In addition to breaking the speed record, the Parker Solar Probe also set a new distance record during its last swing around the sun. It came within 4.51 million miles (7.26 million kilometers) of the solar surface. However, it is expected to get even closer, with its closest approach estimated to be around 3.9 million miles.

The mission of the Parker Solar Probe includes completing a total of 24 orbits around the sun. With seven more orbits to go, scientists anticipate gathering even more valuable data about our central star. By 2025, when the mission is set to conclude, the spacecraft is projected to reach a mind-boggling speed of 430,000 miles per hour, equivalent to approximately 0.064% of the speed of light.

The significance of this mission lies in the fact that understanding the sun is crucial for comprehending its impact on Earth. The Parker Solar Probe aims to answer important questions about the sun, such as why the corona is significantly higher than the photosphere, how solar wind is accelerated, and what powers high-energy solar particles. Though the probe has already provided some answers, scientists eagerly await the wealth of data that will be collected in the upcoming orbits.

(Definitions:

– Solar wind: a stream of charged particles (mostly protons and electrons) that are ejected from the upper atmosphere of the sun.

– Corona: the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere visible during a total solar eclipse.

– Photosphere: the visible surface of the sun.)