Indijos ISRO planuoja Marso orbitos misiją-2

ByGabrielius Botha

Spalis 3, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for its second mission to Mars, following the success of the first Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan-1) nine years ago. The Mars Orbiter Mission-2, also known as Mangalyaan-2, will carry four payloads to study various aspects of the red planet.

The payloads on board the spacecraft will include the Mars Orbiter Dust Experiment (MODEX), which will analyze interplanetary dust particles and their distribution on Mars. The Radio Occultation (RO) experiment will measure the density profiles of neutrons and electrons in the Martian atmosphere. The Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS) will analyze solar energy and solar wind particles, aiding in understanding the loss of the planet’s atmosphere. Additionally, the Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (EFE) will provide data on the plasma environment on Mars.

The MODEX instrument will play a crucial role in understanding the origin and characteristics of interplanetary dust particles on Mars. It will also help confirm the presence of a hypothesized ring around Mars and determine if the interplanetary dust comes from its moons, Phobos and Deimos.

The previous Mangalyaan-1 mission was India’s first successful planetary mission, placing the country as the fourth nation to achieve Martian orbit. It carried five scientific payloads to study the Martian surface, morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere.

Sources: ISRO Official, mission documents

Definitions: ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation.

