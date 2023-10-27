Nauja Mėnulio kamera, sukurta NASA ir Europos partnerių būsimoms Mėnulio misijoms

NASA and European partners have joined forces to develop a state-of-the-art lunar camera that will be used by astronauts during future Moon missions. The engineers behind the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) worked in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) to put the camera through its paces during the PANGAEA training program in Lanzarote, Spain.

The HULC camera, built from professional off-the-shelf cameras, has been specially modified for space use. It features great sensitivity to light and state-of-the-art lenses. NASA made several adaptations to the camera, including adding a dust and thermal protective blanket and redesigning the buttons to be more ergonomic for astronauts wearing bulky spacesuits.

During the PANGAEA training program, astronauts tested the camera in realistic scenarios for geological exploration. They used the camera to document their field exploration in the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote. The camera performed exceptionally well in extreme conditions, such as inside volcanic caves where light levels were low.

One of the key objectives of the training program was to select the most suitable lenses for lunar photography. The camera was used in broad daylight as well as in dark caves to simulate the challenging conditions on the Moon. The quality of the images was reviewed by both astronauts and planetary scientists to ensure maximum scientific value.

The new lunar camera represents a significant advancement compared to the cameras used during the Apollo missions. The Hasselblad cameras used by Apollo astronauts were mechanical cameras with limited capabilities. The new Artemis Moon camera is a mirrorless camera that provides excellent image quality in low light situations, making it ideal for capturing the high contrast environment of the Moon.

The development of the HULC camera is an important step forward in preparing astronauts for future Moon missions. It will enable them to document their scientific discoveries and further our understanding of the lunar surface. With ongoing refinements, this camera will play a crucial role in supporting international efforts for lunar exploration.

