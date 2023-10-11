Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Supratimas apie krušos dažnio pokyčius Australijoje

ByMampho Brescia

Spalis 11, 2023
Supratimas apie krušos dažnio pokyčius Australijoje

Scientists from UNSW Sydney and the Bureau of Meteorology have conducted a study to understand how the frequency of hailstorms has changed over the last 40 years in Australia. They found that while the number of hail-prone days has decreased in most regions of the country, it has increased up to 40% in densely populated areas. The researchers defined a “hail-prone” day as a day when the atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of hailstorms.

The team used historical estimates of atmospheric conditions as a proxy for hail occurrence to create a continental map of hail hazard frequency trends in Australia. This study, published in the journal npj Climate and Atmospheric Science, provides the first comprehensive analysis of hail hazard frequency on a national scale.

Hailstorms require specific atmospheric conditions for their formation, including instability in the atmosphere, moisture in the updraft, and wind shear. The researchers combined these ingredients to develop a “hail proxy” and analyzed 40 years of reanalysis data to determine which days were hail-prone. They found that the number of hail-prone days per year has decreased across most of Australia but has increased in the southwest and southeast regions, where large population centers like Sydney and Perth are located.

Although not every hail-prone day produces hail, an increase in the number of hail-prone days indicates a higher likelihood of hailstorms occurring. The findings of this study have important implications for the insurance, agricultural, and city planning sectors, as understanding hail events and their changing patterns can help build resilience against future hailstorms.

Šaltiniai:
– UNSW Sidnėjus
– Meteorologijos biuras

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Gyvenimas po kosmoso: prisitaikymas prie gravitacijos ir rekordų mušimas

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis „Psyche“ pradeda misiją į metalinį asteroidą

Spalis 14, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Saulės užtemimo įtaka oro sąlygoms

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Gyvenimas po kosmoso: prisitaikymas prie gravitacijos ir rekordų mušimas

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis „Psyche“ pradeda misiją į metalinį asteroidą

Spalis 14, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Saulės užtemimo įtaka oro sąlygoms

Spalis 14, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA erdvėlaivis „Psyche“ pradeda kelionę į metalinį asteroidą

Spalis 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai