Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Johnas Grunsfeldas paskirtas „Copernicus Space Corporation“ vyriausiuoju strategijos pareigūnu ir valdybos nariu

ByGabrielius Botha

Rugsėjis 29, 2023
Johnas Grunsfeldas paskirtas „Copernicus Space Corporation“ vyriausiuoju strategijos pareigūnu ir valdybos nariu

Physicist John Grunsfeld, Ph.D., former astronaut and head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board of Directors at Copernicus Space Corporation. Copernicus, a prominent player in space exploration and mission innovation, is focused on developing a unique space platform for distributed, intelligent Swarm Exploration™ and diversified space applications.

The corporation leverages deep knowledge of astrophysics, space systems engineering, and synthetic biology to revolutionize space mission cost and capabilities. Their long-term vision involves developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes with advanced in situ detection capacity. These probes aim to search for existing or extinct microbial life within our solar system.

John Grunsfeld brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new roles. As a physicist and former astronaut, he has a deep understanding of the complexities of space exploration and scientific discovery. His leadership as the head of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate has propelled groundbreaking missions in planetary science, astrophysics, heliophysics, and Earth science.

With Grunsfeld on board, Copernicus is poised to make significant advancements in their mission to explore space and uncover the mysteries of our universe. His insights as Chief Strategy Officer will guide the corporation in developing innovative strategies and partnerships to further their goals. As a member of the Board of Directors, he will contribute to the overall strategic direction and decision-making processes of the company.

Copernicus’ unique approach to space exploration holds immense potential for the future of space missions and scientific discovery. By developing miniaturized, semi-autonomous space probes, they aim to increase the capabilities of in situ detection and revolutionize the cost-effectiveness of space missions. With Grunsfeld’s appointment, Copernicus is well-equipped to achieve their vision and push the boundaries of space exploration.

Šaltiniai:
– Copernicus Space Corporation
– NASA

By Gabrielius Botha

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Tyrimas atskleidžia metano dviračių judėjimo Arkties ežeruose poveikį klimato kaitai

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA ir „SpaceX“ nustatė „Psyche“ misijos spalio mėnesio pradžios datą

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Slapukų parinkčių tvarkymo svarba siekiant suasmenintos internetinės patirties

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA pratęsia erdvėlaivių „New Horizons“ veiklą daugiadisciplininiam mokslui

Rugsėjis 30, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai