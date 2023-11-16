Japanese space startup Ispace Inc. is preparing for a second attempt at landing a rover on the lunar surface, following the failure of its first mission in April. The Tokyo-based company announced that the second mission is expected to launch as early as the northern hemisphere winter of 2024, this time on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada emphasized the value of the experience and data gained from the first mission, despite not successfully landing on the moon. Learning from this setback, Ispace will incorporate improvements into the Mission 2 flight model to enhance mission accuracy, including software validation, expanded landing simulation range, and additional field testing of radar sensors.

The payload of the lander for the upcoming mission, named ‘Resilience,’ will include various components. Notably, it will carry a water electrolyzer, a module for experimenting with food production, a deep space probe, a metal plate featuring characters from the popular Japanese anime series ‘Gundam,’ and a micro-rover developed by Ispace. The micro-rover, weighing 5 kilograms (11 pounds) and standing 26 centimeters (10 inches) tall, will be equipped with a high-definition camera to capture images of the moon’s surface and a shovel to collect lunar rocks. This mission will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon.

Ispace’s vision extends beyond this mission, as the company aspires to establish a lunar settlement by 2040. To make money in the growing commercial space industry, Ispace plans to transport goods and equipment to the moon. It faces competition from other companies in the race to place the first commercial lander on the moon, including Intuitive Machines Inc. and Astrobotic Technology Inc.

