A recent study conducted by a team of researchers has conclusively determined that the Moon’s inner core is solid, with a density similar to that of iron. This finding puts to rest a long-standing debate among scientists regarding the state of the Moon’s inner core and contributes to a better understanding of the Moon’s history and that of the Solar System.

Using seismic data, the team analyzed the interior composition of the Moon and found that acoustic waves generated by quakes can provide valuable insights into its interior structure. However, the resolution of the seismic data collected during the Apollo mission was insufficient to accurately determine the state of the inner core. Existing models suggested both a solid inner core and a fully fluid core to be possible.

To settle the debate, the researchers compiled data from space missions and lunar laser ranging experiments to build a comprehensive profile of the Moon’s characteristics. They conducted modeling with different core types to determine the best match for the observational data.

The study made several important discoveries. Firstly, the models that closely aligned with the known properties of the Moon indicated active overturn within its mantle. This activity involves denser material moving towards the center while less dense material rises upward, explaining the presence of certain elements in volcanic regions.

Additionally, the team found that the Moon’s core resembles that of Earth, featuring an outer fluid layer and a solid inner core. According to their modeling, the outer core has a radius of approximately 362 kilometers (225 miles), while the inner core has a radius of about 258 kilometers (160 miles), accounting for around 15 percent of the Moon’s total radius. The inner core’s density was found to be around 7,822 kilograms per cubic meter, similar to the density of iron.

Interestingly, a previous study in 2011 led by NASA Marshall planetary scientist Renee Weber reached a similar conclusion using advanced seismological techniques. The team discovered evidence of a solid inner core with a radius of about 240 kilometers and a density of approximately 8,000 kilograms per cubic meter.

The researchers consider their results to be confirmation of the earlier findings, further supporting the existence of an Earth-like core within the Moon. This discovery also holds significance for understanding the Moon’s evolution, particularly regarding its magnetic field, which began to decline around 3.2 billion years ago.

With plans to return to the Moon in the near future, there is hope for seismic verification of these findings. The study, originally published in Nature, provides valuable insights into the Moon’s internal structure and its role in shaping the early Solar System.

