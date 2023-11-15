An Irish Astrophysicist Helps Unravel the Mysteries of a Distant Exoplanet

An international team of scientists, including Prof Tom Ray of the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS), has made a groundbreaking discovery using the James Webb Space Telescope. By examining the cloud-covered atmosphere of the gaseous exoplanet known as WASP-107b, the team was able to determine its chemical composition, including the presence of water vapor, sulphur dioxide, and silicate sand clouds.

One of the most remarkable findings of the study, recently published in Nature, is the absence of methane, a greenhouse gas, on the planet. According to Prof Ray, this observation provides crucial insights into the dynamics and chemistry of WASP-107b. The lack of methane suggests a potentially warm interior, as the high temperature within the planet creates convection currents that disrupt the equilibrium of methane molecules.

Surprisingly, the scientists also discovered the presence of sulphur dioxide, which imparts the odor of burnt matches, in WASP-107b’s atmosphere. This finding challenges previous models that predicted its absence, highlighting the need for new climate models that take into account the unique characteristics of this exoplanet. Prof Ray explains that the fluffiness of WASP-107b allows for the formation of sulphur dioxide in its atmosphere, reshaping our understanding of planetary formation and evolution.

The James Webb Space Telescope has played a crucial role in these discoveries, allowing scientists to deeply characterize the atmospheres of exoplanets. Prof Ray emphasizes that this research sheds new light on our own solar system and expands our knowledge of planetary systems beyond our own. He expresses excitement at the potential for future discoveries, highlighting the remarkable achievements of the James Webb, despite being launched only two years ago.

This recent breakthrough adds to the growing list of significant discoveries made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope. Just last month, methane and carbon dioxide were detected on the distant exoplanet K2-18 b, further fueling the fascination with these distant worlds and their potential to support life.

