New Insights on Mysterious Light Transients in the Night Sky

In a fascinating study conducted by the Palomar Observatory near San Diego, California, astronomers documented a peculiar phenomenon that occurred on July 19, 1952. Their survey of the night sky captured an image of three stars located in close proximity to each other at 8:52 pm. However, when a second image was taken at 9:45 pm, the stars had completely vanished.

This disappearance sparked the interest of a team of researchers dedicated to studying these transient events. They delved into various plausible explanations, starting with a thorough investigation of subsequent images and catalogs. Their findings revealed that the objects were not present in any later images of the same region spanning a whopping 69 years.

To ensure accuracy, the team compared the transients with other stars captured within the vicinity. Surprisingly, despite differences in size, the shapes of the objects remained strikingly similar. The researchers concluded that the transients are indeed unresolved, point sources of light. They ruled out the possibility of moving sources such as aircraft, asteroids, or elementary particles, as well as defects in the photographic plate.

Considering the simultaneous disappearance of all three objects, the researchers dismissed the notion of independent dimming. They also explored the possibility that the objects briefly brightened due to a common event. However, if the three separate objects were responsible, they would need to be situated close together, potentially within our solar system.

Implications of this proximity suggest that the objects could be asteroids or other celestial bodies within the Oort cloud. This would also explain why they were undetected in subsequent surveys. On the other hand, the team proposed an intriguing alternative: gravitational lensing. They speculated that immensely heavy objects could warp space-time, magnifying distant objects for brief periods.

While seeking answers, the researchers acknowledged the absence of a definitive explanation. They called for continued efforts in searching for similar transient events to shed more light on this intriguing mystery. The study, which offers a fresh perspective on celestial phenomena, has been published on the pre-print server arXiv.

Dažnai užduodami klausimai

What is a transient event in astronomy?

A transient event in astronomy refers to a phenomenon or occurrence that is temporary and not repeatedly observed. It may involve celestial objects that appear or disappear, exhibit unusual behavior, or experience sudden changes in brightness.

What is the Oort cloud?

The Oort cloud is a hypothesized region in the outer reaches of the solar system. It is believed to contain a vast collection of icy bodies such as comets and asteroids, forming a spherical shell around the sun. The Oort cloud is thought to extend thousands of astronomical units (AU) from the sun.

Kas yra gravitacinis lęšis?

Gravitational lensing is a phenomenon in which the path of light is bent as it passes near a massive object, such as a galaxy or a black hole. This bending of light can magnify or distort the appearance of objects located behind the gravitational lens.