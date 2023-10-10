Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

O2-makroprietaisas: daug žadantis sprendimas 1 tipo diabetui gydyti

ByMampho Brescia

Spalis 10, 2023
O2-makroprietaisas: daug žadantis sprendimas 1 tipo diabetui gydyti

Type 1 diabetes poses a significant challenge in the medical field, as traditional treatments are often unable to fully restore normal insulin function. The idea of transplanting insulin-producing cells into patients to resolve this issue sounds simple in theory, but it is complicated by the body’s immune system, which tends to attack and destroy these transplanted cells. However, a potential solution may lie in the O2-Macrodevice, an implantable insulin-producing bioreactor developed by MIT’s Department of Chemical Engineering.

This device encapsulates islet cells, responsible for insulin production, within a semipermeable membrane. This allows the insulin to diffuse into the bloodstream, while also enabling glucose, which regulates insulin production, to enter the islet cells. However, a limitation of this encapsulation method is the lack of oxygen supply to the islet cells within the capsule, which is crucial for their viability.

To tackle this issue, the O2-Macrodevice utilizes electrolysis. It employs a small power-harvesting circuit that generates oxygen directly from the patient’s own interstitial water. By applying a current across a proton-exchange membrane, the device breaks down water molecules into molecular oxygen, which is supplied to the islet cells. Meanwhile, the hydrogen produced during this process harmlessly disperses.

Preliminary studies on diabetic mice have shown promising results. Mice implanted with the O2-Macrodevice successfully maintained controlled blood glucose levels, whereas those who received an implant with the disabled oxygen-generating cell experienced hyperglycemia after only two weeks. This suggests that the device effectively addresses the issue of oxygen supply, improving the viability of the implanted islet cells.

Furthermore, the research team behind the O2-Macrodevice has also considered mass production methods, exploring ways to manufacture the cell chamber required for the implant. By utilizing photolithography on standard 150-mm silicon wafers, they are paving the way for potential commercial production of this technology.

While skepticism is understandable due to previous disappointments in the development of artificial pancreas treatments, the O2-Macrodevice offers a fresh approach that could yield promising outcomes. By treating diabetes as an engineering challenge, healthcare professionals may uncover innovative solutions for managing and potentially curing this chronic condition.

Šaltiniai:
– Šaltinis straipsnis

By Mampho Brescia

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA atrado netoli žemės esantį asteroidą 2023 TF4

Spalis 11, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai