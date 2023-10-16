Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

Naujas trumpametražis filmas „Viena revoliucija per minutę“ demonstruoja įkvepiančius kosmoso tyrinėjimus

ByRobertas Andrius

Spalis 16, 2023
Naujas trumpametražis filmas „Viena revoliucija per minutę“ demonstruoja įkvepiančius kosmoso tyrinėjimus

A new short film titled “One Revolution Per Minute” has recently emerged, created by animator and filmmaker Erik Wernquist. Known for his previous work on space-oriented concepts, Wernquist takes viewers on a visual journey through different areas of the solar system aboard the space station SSPO Esperanta.

The film showcases stunning visuals of various celestial bodies, including Mars and Saturn. The attention to detail is remarkable, with the space station designed to resemble a luxurious hotel or cruise ship. Throughout the video, viewers are treated to glimpses of a magnificent lounge and a wall of mirrors, creating a sense of awe and wonder.

While the film is undeniably awe-inspiring, some viewers have noted that it deviates from accurate physics. Specifically, the rotation of the outside scenery does not align with gravity’s effects on objects and individuals within the space station. However, this minor discrepancy does not diminish the overall majesty and beauty presented in the film.

Wernquist’s previous work, including the acclaimed video “Wanderers” featuring the iconic voice-over of Carl Sagan, also captivated audiences with its inspirational depiction of space exploration. With “One Revolution Per Minute,” Wernquist solidifies his position as a leading filmmaker in the realm of space exploration.

As fans eagerly await Wernquist’s future projects, his films continue to inspire and transport viewers to the sights and wonders of the universe – places they may never have the chance to personally experience.

Šaltiniai:

Erik Wernquist – One Revolution Per Minute

UT – This Short Film is a Stunning Preview of Human Space Exploration

UT – A Human Migration to Space is NOT so Inevitable, says New Research

UT – New Video Will Get You Excited for New Horizons’ Pluto Encounter (as if you already aren’t…)

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Pavadinimas: slapukų svarbos svetainės funkcionalumui ir naudotojų patirčiai supratimas

Spalis 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Mokslas

Asteroidas 12P/Pons-Brooks gali būti matomas plika akimi 2024 m.

Spalis 17, 2023 Robertas Andrius
Mokslas

Pseudogravitacijos efektų kūrimas fotoniniuose kristaluose: manipuliavimas šviesos elgesiu

Spalis 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Pavadinimas: slapukų svarbos svetainės funkcionalumui ir naudotojų patirčiai supratimas

Spalis 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Asteroidas 12P/Pons-Brooks gali būti matomas plika akimi 2024 m.

Spalis 17, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Pseudogravitacijos efektų kūrimas fotoniniuose kristaluose: manipuliavimas šviesos elgesiu

Spalis 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Mokslininkai nustato bakterinių patogenų sukėlėjus, atverdami duris naujoms gydymo strategijoms

Spalis 17, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai