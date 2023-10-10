Miesto gyvenimas

Naujų technologijų ir AI galios pristatymas

Mokslas

NGC 1087: mirganti spiralinė galaktika

ByRobertas Andrius

Spalis 10, 2023
NGC 1087: mirganti spiralinė galaktika

NGC 1087, a beautiful barred spiral galaxy, located in the constellation Cetus, has captured the fascination of scientists. This galaxy, situated 80 million light-years away, boasts a diameter of 87,000 light-years. It features a relatively small nucleus in its center, and its spiral structure is defined by its prominent dust lanes, which can be observed as dark red formations.

The most striking aspect of NGC 1087 is its stellar bar, a bright-white elongated structure located at the galaxy’s core. Unlike other barred galaxies, NGC 1087’s stellar bar is comparatively shorter. In typical barred galaxies, the gravitational forces emanating from the central region attract large amounts of gas, resulting in explosive star formation followed by a gradual decline. However, NGC 1087 deviates from this pattern, as it exhibits signs of ongoing star formation. This unique characteristic has piqued the curiosity of astronomers.

Throughout history, scientists have been captivated by the mysteries of the cosmos. One such individual is British astronomer William Herschel, who made groundbreaking discoveries in the 18th century. Herschel’s pioneering observations of stars and galaxies laid the foundation for our modern understanding of the universe.

NGC 1087 continues to unravel the secrets of star formation within its dusty spiral arms. Although located far from our own Milky Way galaxy, this distant celestial object serves as a testament to the beauty and complexity of the cosmos.

Šaltiniai:
– NASA
– Encyclopaedia Britannica

By Robertas Andrius

susiję Rašyti

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha

Tu praleidai

Mokslas

Slapukų svarbos privatumui internete supratimas

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

Aplinkos jutiklių pažeidžiamumas didelės rizikos zonose

Spalis 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA „Psyche“ erdvėlaivio paleidimas gali būti atidėtas dėl prastų oro sąlygų

Spalis 11, 2023 Gabrielius Botha 0 komentarai
Mokslas

NASA atrado netoli žemės esantį asteroidą 2023 TF4

Spalis 11, 2023 Robertas Andrius 0 komentarai