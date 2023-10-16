Orionidų meteorų lietus: žvaigždžių vitrina

The celestial spectacle known as the Orionid meteor shower will grace the night sky this weekend. As shooting stars streak across the darkness, their origin can be traced back to Halley’s comet, one of the most renowned short-period comets. Named after the constellation Orion, the Orionids are caused by the dust and debris left behind in the inner solar system by the comet’s previous visits.

Halley’s comet, a colossal icy formation, ventures into the inner solar system approximately every 75 years. Each time it approaches, the comet partially melts and leaves behind a trail of debris. This material eventually crosses Earth’s orbital path around the sun, creating meteor showers such as the Orionids and the Eta Aquariids in April.

The Orionids meteor shower began on September 26 and will continue until November 22, but the most opportune time to witness this celestial event is during the peak period on Friday, October 20, into Saturday, October 21. During this time, observers in North America can expect to see around 10-20 shooting stars per hour.

Weather conditions play a crucial role in visibility, and this year’s Orionids present a favorable opportunity for stargazing enthusiasts. Although a first-quarter moon will illuminate the night sky and potentially hinder viewing, it will set around midnight, offering optimal conditions during the early hours of October 21.

To maximize your chances of catching sight of the Orionids, prepare a comfortable vantage point from which to observe the night sky. A lawn chair, warm jacket, and periodic breaks might prove beneficial. It is important to avoid looking at your smartphone, as its bright white light will disrupt your eyes’ dark adaptation.

For an immersive experience, take the opportunity to explore the constellation of Orion during your stargazing session. Look out for the red giant star Betelgeuse, which recently experienced a mysterious “great dimming.” You can also try locating the Winter Loop, an array of brilliant stars encircling Orion. Engaging in this stargazing adventure for an hour or so after midnight, weather permitting, will likely reward you with sightings of shooting stars.

While the Orionids may not be as abundant as the famous Perseids, their display still promises to captivate those who venture to witness their luminous journey through the night sky. May your skies be clear, and your eyes wide open for this stunning phenomenon.

