Naujas taško tyrimas, skirtas greitai aptikti beždžionių raupų virusą

A proof-of-concept study published in The Lancet Microbe introduces a promising point-of-care assay for the rapid detection of monkeypox virus (MPXV). The researchers from Australia developed the assay based on isothermal amplification and CRISPR-Cas technology. With its high sensitivity and specificity, the assay performed well when compared to the gold-standard quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assay.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by MPXV, a large double-stranded DNA virus. While primarily reported in men who have sex with men, cases have also been observed in women and infants. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency between July 2022 and May 2023 due to its sudden emergence, rapid spread, and lack of information on vaccine efficacy.

Currently, the gold-standard diagnostic method for MPXV detection is qPCR, which requires specialized equipment and trained personnel. Diagnosis typically occurs in specialized laboratories, and it can take several days after sample collection to obtain results, especially in low-resource settings.

In this study, the researchers developed a point-of-care assay named “MPXV-CRISPR” for rapid MPXV detection. The assay involves the extraction of genomic DNA (gDNA) from clinical samples, followed by amplification and detection using CRISPR-Cas12a-mediated DNA cleavage. It can be read out using fluorescence-based and lateral-flow strip methods.

The assay demonstrated a clinical sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 99.3% when compared to the qPCR assay and a panel of viral and bacterial pathogens. The lateral-flow readout achieved a sensitivity of 100% and a specificity of 98.6% for MPXV, with no cross-reactivity against other viruses.

The MPXV-CRISPR assay could be a valuable tool for rapid point-of-care diagnosis of MPXV in low-resource settings. It can be performed in approximately 45 minutes, providing quick and accurate results. Further research is recommended to expand the range of circulating MPXV lineages targeted by the assay.

Šaltiniai:

– The Lancet Microbe: “Rapid Detection of Monkeypox Virus Using a CRISPR-Cas12a Mediated Assay: A Laboratory Validation and Evaluation Study”

– Definitions: Monkeypox virus (MPXV): A large double-stranded DNA virus that causes monkeypox, a zoonotic disease affecting both humans and animals. MPXV-CRISPR: A point-of-care assay for rapid detection of MPXV based on isothermal amplification and CRISPR-Cas technology. Point-of-care assay: A diagnostic test designed to be performed at the location where a patient is present, providing rapid results without the need for specialized laboratory equipment or trained personnel. Isothermal amplification: A method for amplifying nucleic acids at a constant temperature, eliminating the need for a thermal cycler. CRISPR-Cas technology: A gene-editing tool that utilizes CRISPR RNA (crRNA) and CRISPR-associated (Cas) proteins to target specific DNA sequences for cleavage and modification.