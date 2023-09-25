Miesto gyvenimas

„Facebook Foodie“ grupė organizuoja didžiulį bagelių užsakymą iš Monrealio kepyklos

Robertas Andrius

Rugsėjis 25, 2023
„Facebook Foodie“ grupė organizuoja didžiulį bagelių užsakymą iš Monrealio kepyklos

A Facebook foodie group called Lower Mainland Eats recently organized a massive bagel order from the famous St-Viateur shop in Montreal. The order included nearly 5,000 bagels, making it the largest individual order in the bakery’s 66-year history.

It all started with a simple post in the Facebook group, asking if anyone was interested in ordering goodies from St-Viateur. The response was overwhelming, with hundreds of members expressing their interest. The group’s administrators reached out to the bakery and around 30 volunteers from various professions offered their skills to make the event happen.

Courtney Blair, in charge of logistics, initially expected around 20 people to join the order. However, the number quickly grew within days. St-Viateur’s general manager, Nicolo Piazza, was surprised and excited about the large order from the West Coast.

To make the bagels accessible to bagel lovers in British Columbia, St-Viateur charged only a few dollars more than their regular prices. Piazza stated that the group was not motivated by profit or fame but simply wanted to support their members.

The bagels took about 12 to 14 hours to be baked, cooled, and packaged at St-Viateur’s multiple locations. Once ready, Purolator trucks transported the 4,860 bagels to Vancouver International Airport. From there, volunteers stored them in their homes and businesses before delivering them to pickup points in various locations.

Overall, the initiative brought the community together and was a lighthearted way to support local businesses. The power of social media and dedicated volunteers showcased the impact that people can have in supporting small businesses and spreading joy through food.

Šaltinis: „The Globe and Mail“.

