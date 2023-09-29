James Webb kosminis teleskopas užfiksuoja tolimiausią Einšteino žiedą

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured an extraordinary image of an Einstein ring, located a staggering 21 billion light-years away. An Einstein ring is a rare gravitational lensing phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. Gravitational lensing occurs when the gravity of a massive foreground object, like a galaxy cluster or black hole, warps space-time, causing light from more distant objects to appear curved and distorted.

Most gravitationally lensed objects form arcs or partial rings around the foreground object. However, a true Einstein ring forms a complete circle around the closer entity when the distant object, foreground object, and observer are perfectly aligned. This alignment allows for a magnification of the light emitted by the object being lensed, enabling astronomers to study distant objects in greater detail.

The newly discovered Einstein ring, named JWST-ER1, was found within the COSMOS-Web survey, a comprehensive map of over 500,000 galaxies captured during a 200-hour continuous observation by the JWST. JWST-ER1 consists of two parts: JWST-ER1g, the compact foreground galaxy that acts as the lensing object, and JWST-ER1r, the light from a more distant galaxy that forms the luminous ring. JWST-ER1g is located approximately 17 billion light-years away from Earth, while JWST-ER1r is another 4 billion light-years farther.

The discovery of JWST-ER1 allowed researchers to calculate the mass of the lensing galaxy by examining the extent to which it warped space-time. The galaxy was found to have a mass equivalent to approximately 650 billion suns, making it incredibly dense for its size. Some additional mass is needed to explain the lensing results, potentially suggesting the presence of dark matter or other yet-unknown factors.

This remarkable finding contributes to our understanding of the universe’s most distant and ancient objects. Further research is needed to shed light on the nature of these densely packed galaxies and their formation processes. The James Webb Space Telescope continues to provide invaluable insights into the cosmos through its advanced imaging capabilities.

Šaltinis: [šaltinio pavadinimas]