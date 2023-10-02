Miesto gyvenimas

Tyrėjai naudoja „elektrinį liežuvį“ ir AI modelį, kad nuspėtų narkotikų kartumą

ByRobertas Andrius

Spalis 2, 2023
A team of researchers from University College London (UCL) has developed a method using an “electric tongue” and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the bitterness of drugs. Taste plays a crucial role in ensuring that individuals consistently take their medications, making it an essential aspect of drug development.

To assign bitterness scores to drugs, the team employed an e-tongue, which consists of taste-responsive sensors. This device measures the amount of bitter molecules adhering to a plastic sensor, simulating the human tongue, and compares it to a clear sample. The discrepancy between the two measurements indicates the theoretical bitterness level of the drug.

Using an e-tongue allows for faster and more effective drug testing compared to conducting human trials. In addition, the researchers collaborated with machine learning experts to accelerate drug development further using an AI model. By analyzing data from the e-tongue, the AI model breaks down a drug into molecular descriptors that determine taste, making it possible to predict levels of bitterness.

The researchers plan to make the model an open access tool, allowing pharmaceutical development worldwide to benefit from data on the palatability of medicines. Dr. Hend Abdelhakim from UCL Global Business School for Health emphasized the significance of taste in medicines, particularly for children and individuals with long-term illnesses.

Treatment adherence is crucial, as not taking medications as prescribed can lead to negative consequences. For example, for patients with HIV, antiretroviral medicines often have an unpleasant taste, which can be problematic when they need to be taken consistently over a lifetime. The development of the AI model not only addresses this issue but also aids in treatment adherence for other conditions, such as the appropriate use of antibiotics to combat antimicrobial resistance.

Šaltiniai:
– “London researchers use electric tongue to assess drug bitterness” – IANS

