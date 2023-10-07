Miesto gyvenimas

Mokslas

Šiuolaikiniai paukščiai paveldėjo baltymus iš dinozaurų protėvių, tyrimo rezultatai

Scientists from University College Cork (UCC) and the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL) have made a groundbreaking discovery in the study of bird feathers: modern birds inherited proteins from their dinosaur ancestors approximately 125 million years ago. This finding suggests that certain species of feathered dinosaurs may have been able to glide using their feathers.

Previous research had suggested that dinosaur feathers contained proteins that made them more pliable than the feathers of contemporary birds. However, this new study reveals that most dinosaur feathers actually contained alpha-keratin proteins, which provided them with flexibility. In contrast, modern bird feathers are rich in beta-keratin proteins, which give them the strength needed for flight.

The research team conducted their study using the wings of the dinosaur Sinornithosaurus, a potentially gliding species, as well as the early bird species Confuciusornis. They also analyzed 50-million-year-old feathers from the United States. Using powerful X-rays from SSRL, the fossils were examined to determine if beta-keratin proteins were still present in their original form or if they had transformed over millions of years.

The results showed that the fossilization process could generate alpha-proteins, which may not have been present in the feather when the creature was alive. Some fossil feathers contained alpha-proteins, but the researchers believe these proteins emerged due to the intense heat the fossils were exposed to over time.

The study’s lead author, Professor Maria McNamara, explains that even seemingly well-preserved fossil tissues can be altered during fossilization. The team is developing new tools to better understand the fossilization process and unlock the chemical secrets of fossils, which will provide new insights into the evolution of important tissues and their biomolecules.

This study, published in the journal Natural Ecology & Evolution, highlights new similarities between dinosaurs and birds and sheds light on the chemical composition of feathers from millions of years ago.

Šaltiniai:
– Korko universiteto koledžas (UCC)
– Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Light Source (SSRL)
– Natural Ecology & Evolution

